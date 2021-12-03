Play video

Report by Julia Breen

Nestled deep within a Yorkshire mineral mine is an underground laboratory racing to solve one of the greatest mysteries of the universe.

Over a kilometere beneath the Moors, scientists at the government-funded Boulby Underground Laboratory are setting out to prove the existence of dark matter - an unknown, unseen substance thought to make up about 85 per cent of the universe.

"It's good down here because no interference from radiation, one kilometre of rock above our head, perfect place to look for dark matter," says Professor Sean Paling, who every day descends through the ICL mine to make groundbreaking discoveries.

We haven't found any yet, but there's a race around the world to be the first to find it. If we find it it's Nobel prize-winning stuff and helps us understand how things work. Professor Sean Paling

It's not just the questions about the universe this lab is aiming to answer.

Because of the special conditions in this deep polyhalite mine, scientists can carry out many experiments without interference from outside radiation.

This lab is looking at everything from sustainable energy research to early warning tsunami detectors.

On Friday 3 December, esteemed scientists were invited underground to test the latest Mars Rover prototype with the hope of finding life on the red planet.

The technology from the rover - now tested in North Yorkshire - will one day be used to map the caverns of our closest neighbour.

The Science and Technology Facilities Council is also working with teachers and schools to inspire pupils.

Some have come up with their own Lego Mars Rover prototypes which are being tested in the mine here - part of an effort to encourage young people from all backgrounds to pursue their interest in science.

