Arwen aftermath: Military arrive in North East to provide relief

Play video

Report by Jonny Blair

Military assistance is on its way to Northumberland after the county council declared a major incident.

County Durham has already seen the army helping residents who have been without power for a week following Storm Arwen.

This support will make a significant difference to our response, meaning we can reach more of our residents still experiencing power outages. “We are still very much responding to the aftermath of the storm and by maximising resources we will be able to respond to need much quicker. Daljit Lally, Chief Executive for Northumberland County Council

John Hewitt, Chair of the Local Resilience Forum’s Strategic Co-ordinating Group, said: “We are doing everything we can to support residents who are affected by the disruption to power supplies, from providing emergency supplies to simply checking in to make sure everything is ok."

We know that communities are rallying round too, with many groups opening up venues to provide hot food and drinks and individuals checking in on friends and neighbours. We are very grateful to the Ministry of Defence that they have approved our request for support and that we already have troops on the ground helping our communities. John Hewitt, Chair of the LRF’s Strategic Co-ordinating Group

A week on from Arwen: the latest numbers

5,100 properties in areas including Teesdale and Weardale were still without power

98% of Northern Powergrid customers are reconnected

2,000 Northern Powergrid staff are working round the clock to resume power to all those affected

The network also says welfare support is continuing with distribution of hot food, drinks and winter warmer packs being delivered to those in need.

In a statement, Northern Powergrid said "major outreach to customers [will continue] on the ground, including door-knocking in Weardale and talking directly to every customer still affected."

Over the past few days, representatives from the council, Durham and County Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, Durham Constabulary, the Mountain Rescue Service, Northumbrian Water and Northern Powergrid have been providing information on the support available, along with bottled water and phone-charging points.

Conservative MP for North West Durham Richard Holden said he had spoken to defence minister James Heappey who had confirmed around 100 troops are being deployed to the area “and will be on the ground in north east England from tomorrow”.

Paul Glendinning, Executive Director at Northern Powergrid, said: “Our top priorities are reconnecting our customers as soon as possible, keeping them informed to the best of our abilities and doing everything we can to support the wider effort in our communities aimed at helping those who need us the most.

“We’re sorry for the hardship and disruption our customers are experiencing. In addition to our restoration efforts and work to keep customers informed, we’ve suspended all other non-essential activities across our business to deploy teams of people and our support vehicles to work with the emergency services, local resilience teams and partners in our communities as part of the wider response to this emergency. We have also made financial and practical assistance available to help people through this challenging situation.

We understand how critical this situation is for our customers and we’re working as fast as we can to deal with a storm impact which is one of the worst that our team has seen. Our dedicated teams will not stop until we have everyone affected by the storm back on supply. Northern Powergrid

Northern Powergrid continues to remind customers to report any damaged cables or equipment by calling 105 and not approach the area as equipment may still be live.

Latest help and information from Durham County Council:

Anyone who is aware of an older or vulnerable person who needs help, can contact ourcustomer services team on 03000 26 0000. This number is available 24 hours, with out ofhours emergency support available through our Care Connect team.

A map showing updated information on current power cuts is available here.

A list of community venues offering support can be found here.

More rain, sleet and snow fell in south-western parts of the UK on Thursday, while wintry showers have affected the North and East.

The Met Office said gales will ease along the North Sea coast.