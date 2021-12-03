Northern Powergrid: Up to five more days until power fully restored

It will be a "few" days before full power supply returns to the region, Northern Powergrid have announced.

The electricity distributor said on Friday afternoon they had "700 jobs to complete", some of which are scheduled to take place as late as Wednesday 8 December.

On Friday evening they said 5,100 homes and businesses are still without supply a week after Storm Arwen struck.

This figure is down from roughly 250,000 homes initially cut off by the storm, a reduction of 97%.

A week on from Arwen: the latest numbers

5,100 properties in areas including Teesdale and Weardale were still without power

98% of Northern Powergrid customers are reconnected

2,000 Northern Powergrid staff are working round the clock to resume power to all those affected

The remaining homes are situated largely in rural parts of Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear.

One hundred troops have been deployed to provide relief to those worst affected in County Durham, where a major incident was declared on Thursday.

Northumberland County Council followed suit by a declaring a major incident on Friday and said military support had been agreed.

In an interview with ITV News Tyne Tees, Jim Cardwell of Northern Powergrid said: "We’re working on the final 6,000 customers now and of that the bulk of those are in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham.

"A number of our people who are not on supply yet are going to be going through for a few more days yet."

Asked why 6,000 homes are still without power, Mr Cardwell pointed to the storm's severity.

“The storm caused unprecedented damage in many respects," he said.

What we’ve been doing is permanent repairs and also fitting temporary repairs, generators, and getting the network back on in that way. Jim Cardwell, Northern Powergrid

Mr Cardwell went on to say his company is offering “welfare support” including hot meals and accommodation.

In a statement, Northern Powergrid said:

We know how challenging the situation is for everyone – and particularly challenging for some of our customers. We will continue to provide additional support as we have been doing this week. We will be compensating those customers who have been without power for over 48 hours. Additionally,