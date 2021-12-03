Omicron: North East hospitality sector voices concern amid booking cancellations

Play video

People in the North East hospitality sector have expressed concern as booking cancellations appear to rise alongside fears over the Omicron variant.

Many of those who work in the region's pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants worry for the future of their businesses if forced to endure another quiet festive period.

Ruth Terrington is the group operations manager at two restaurants in Newcastle, both of which have received cancellations.

Festivities have already begun at Ruth's restaurants.

"We have had a few cancellations in the past week and luckily we've been able to fill some of those spaces," she said.

"It is a concern because it's so unknown about what's going to happen in the future.

The hope is that everyone sort of goes for the booster, gets the vaccine and that's really going to help businesses stay open, because I think the last thing everyone wants to do is go back into a lockdown. Ruth Terrington

Such concerns come at an important time for a sector still reeling from its toughest two years in living memory.

Kate Nicholls from UKHospitality fears for the "viability" of small independent businesses without a bustling Christmas period.

They desperately need a positive Christmas trading period over December to get them through to the New Year and give them a pathway to recovery. If we don't have that and if there are further restrictions that come through, then business support from the government falls away and we do fear for the viability for many of those smaller independent businesses. Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality

Some employers worry about the feasibility of keeping on staff if footfall declines - particularly in the absence of the government support schemes available early in the pandemic.

Lisa Samsom runs an entertainment company, hiring Christmas performers for work dos, weddings, parties and bars.

She says they've had 20 bookings cancelled in the last week alone. With lockdown loans still to be paid, her main concern is further restrictions.

"Christmas parties have been very quiet. People didn't want to pre-plan," she said.

"I think because we were cancelled so late last year, they were fearful that it was going to happen again... We were closed for almost two years."