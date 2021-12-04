Play video

Video report by Tom Barton

Around four thousand homes across the region are still without power - more than a week since Storm Arwen hit.

In Northumberland, the military arrived on Saturday, December 4, to help households struggling without electricity.

They were brought in to help the support effort after Northumberland County Council declared a major incident on Friday.

It is hoped the military can use their experience of working in crisis situations to help Northumberland County Council reach those left without power in the county.

Major Ed Denton spoke to ITV News Tyne Tees in Northumberland on Saturday as soldiers deployed in the county.

Residents are now bracing for almost freezing temperatures, with parts of northern England and Scotland expected to see lows of 1C (34F) along with sleet and rain over the next 24 hours. Affected areas are unlikely to see temperatures rise above 7C (45F).

Northern Powergrid - the electricity distribution network operator for the North East and Yorkshire have said some people will go without power over the weekend.

It said it will be a "few" days before full power supply returns to the region as they had "700 jobs to complete" on Friday evening - 200 which are scheduled to be carried out on Saturday and Sunday.

Jim Cardwell, head of policy development for Northern Powergrid, said he expects the last affected customers to be reconnected by Wednesday - but warned the company could face unexpected challenges ahead.

Jim Cardwell, Northern Powergrid

A lack of power didn't deter one happy couple in Northumberland, who got married by candlelight.

Mr and Mrs Cowens tied the knot in Whittingham, watched on by friends and family, after already having had their wedding day delayed by Covid-19.

The long delays have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies that failed to restore power to customers quickly enough following the storm. It has also agreed with firms to lift the £700 cap on compensation which could be given to customers.

The change will allow those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they are left without power, after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours.

Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team have been providing support to teams on the ground. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, 83 soldiers continued to support Durham County Council on Saturday to reach people in Weardale left without power.

The military arrived on Friday at St John’s Chapel where they helped partners carry out door-to-door visits to check on residents’ wellbeing.

They were also delivering updates to residents on work to restore the power supply, aswell as gathering feedback on any issues of concern and identifying where additionalsupport is required.