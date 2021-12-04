Collision in Blyth leaves man in hospital with life threatening injuries

A man has been taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries following a collision in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police say they received a report of a four-vehicle collision on the A193 Cowpen Road in Blyth.

A grey Ford Focus had been travelling westbound when it collided with a beige Skoda Octavia that was stationary next to the temporary roadworks outside of Cowpen Cemetery.

Police say two further stationary vehicles were also impacted by the collision.

A 28-year-old passenger in the Ford Focus was taken to the RVI in Newcastle with life-threatening injuries, where police say he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.