Murder investigation underway after man found with stab wounds dies in Newcastle

A murder investigation is underway in Newcastle after a man found with stab wounds died.

Northumbria Police were called to a property at Church Walk House on Saturday afternoon where the 47-year-old died, despite attempts to save him.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Graeme Barr, from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “First and foremost, I would like to say that my thoughts are with the victim’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We have deployed specially-trained officers to support them and we would ask you to respect their privacy as they come to terms with what has happened.

“We know that incidents likes this can have a big impact on the local community and enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.

“I want to reassure the public that we believe those involved are known to each other and that this is not a random attack between strangers.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area to carry out enquiries and to speak to any concerned residents.”