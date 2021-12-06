John Miles: 'Music' writer from Jarrow dies

John Miles, the Tyneside progressive rock musician, has passed away at the age of 72 after a short illness, his family have announced.

Best known for the 70s ballad 'Music', Miles was born in Jarrow, County Durham in 1949.

He died in his sleep on Sunday 6 December surrounded by his family in a hospital in Newcastle, England.

"He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and we will all miss him more than any words could ever express," his family said in a statement.

He will live on forever in our hearts and with the wonderful musical legacy he has left behind. You were our first love and will be our last. John Miles' family

The singer released 10 studio albums between 1976 and 1999, alongside many singles including the tracks Highfly, Slowdown, Remember Yesterday and The Right To Sing, which all made the UK singles chart.

He performed regularly at the Last Night of the Proms and also received an outstanding contribution prize at the Progressive Rock awards in 2017.

Miles was married to his wife, Eileen, for more than 50 years, and had two children and two grandchildren.

In April 2020 - after over 40 years of music industry success - Miles joined up with the Antwerp Philharmonic "Quarantine" Orchestra to play and "isolated global performance" of 'Music'.