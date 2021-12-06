Man charged with murder after Walker tower block death

A man has been charged with murder following the suspected stabbing of Paul Wilkinson in a Walker tower block.

Just before 2:20pm on Saturday 4 December, officers were alerted to a report of concern for a male at an address at Church Walk House.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a man with serious, life-threatening injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Despite attempts to save his life, he was confirmed to have died at the scene.

The man has since been identified as Paul Wilkinson from Walker. His family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation was immediately launched, and a 52-year-old man was soon arrested and taken into custody.

On the morning of 6 December, Dean Johnson, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder.

He appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded until he is next due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 8 December.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Paul’s family at this incredibly distressing time," said Detective Inspector Graeme Barr from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT).

We have deployed specially-trained officers who are supporting them and I would like to ask that you respect their privacy as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened. Detective Inspector Graeme Barr, Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT)

“Our investigation is ongoing and our officers will remain in the area today continuing with their enquiries," he continued.

“Anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211204-0587.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.