Storm Barra: Heavy snow to hit North East in the coming days

Another storm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the North East, just a week after Storm Arwen battered the region.

Barra, the second named storm of the season, has been identified by the Met Office, and a yellow snow warning has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as a result.

A band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday. Two to five cm of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but locally this could reach 10cm. Brent Walker, Met Office

Disruption is likely to include travel delays or cancellations and power issues - some of which have still not been fixed following last weekend's conditions.

Those who've been left without power have been reassured it should be back on by tomorrow, just as more extreme weather arrives.

In a statement on Sunday, Northern Powergrid said it was doing everything possible to reconnect its customers.

Energy regulator Ofgem has launched an “urgent” review into the response.