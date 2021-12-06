Troops to remain in County Durham to assist storm response

Troops will continue to support the joint response to Storm Arwen in County Durham until Wednesday, after the Ministry of Defence agreed to extend its offer of support.

Around 80 members of the army were drafted in on Friday to help those worst affected by the storm.

The soldiers from the Royal Lancers have been working alongside representatives from a wide range of organisations in carrying out welfare checks, providing advice and information and delivering emergency supplies.

Play video

Watch our report on the army's arrival in County Durham by Jonny Blair.

The servicemen and women are now set to continue their support until Wednesday after County Durham and Darlington Local Resilience Forum (LRF) submitted a request to extend the arrangement.

John Hewitt, Chair of the LRF’s Strategic Coordinating Group and Chief Executive of Durham County Council, said: “The additional support provided by the military over the weekend has enabled us to strengthen and accelerate the support we are providing to residents.

With some properties still offline, it is important that we continue to maintain the level of support to residents that we are currently providing. For that reason, we submitted a further Military Aid to the Civil Authority (MACA) request to the Ministry of Defence and they have approved it. John Hewitt, Chief Executive of Durham County Council

Approval of the MACA sees the agreement extended for a further 48 hours until the end of Wednesday.

The latest update from Northern Powergrid shows that there are now fewer than 500 properties in County Durham without power, with east Durham being the worst affected area.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our dedicated armed forces personnel are working side by side with civil authorities to provide essential support to communities impacted by Storm Arwen.

The ability to deploy quickly to wherever in the UK assistance is requested makes us all safer and ensures we are able to protect the most vulnerable in our society. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Meanwhile, the council and its LRF partners are also making preparations for Storm Barra.

The authority has deployed gritters and other vehicles, equipment and resources in some areas of the county and will continue to monitor the situation.

Further partnership resources will be deployed if communities require additional assistance.