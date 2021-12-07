Play video

Tracey McManus from Ulgham, in Northumberland was without power for 11 days. She couldn't leave her home and animals unattended and the prospect of a joyful Christmas seemed bleak.

Northern Powergrid continue their efforts to restore power to the last 500 homes in the North East affected by Storm Arwen.

However, they've warned Storm Barra could hamper work - they've assured they are tracking the weather closely, and that teams are ready should the storm affect its network.

The forecast includes drifting snow in the Pennine regions of Northumberland, County Durham and Yorkshire and gusty winds across the whole of the North East and Yorkshire.

The network operator has a fleet of 4x4 and, other specialist access equipment which it will use should windborne debris, trees and other vegetation damage its overhead power lines and the weather makes travel and site access difficult.

The company’s website is providing updates and has teams available 24/7 by calling 105.

Power cut tips and advice include: