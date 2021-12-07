Man visiting Newcastle charged with murdering wife at city centre hotel

Detectives have charged a man with murdering his wife at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle.

Singaporean man Soong Hert Fong was arrested after emergency services discovered his wife Pek Ying Ling was not breathing at the Westgate Road establishment.

Police had been called to a report of concern for a woman shortly after 7:15 am on Monday 6 December.

Despite attempts to save her life, the 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

An investigation was launched, with officers arresting Soong Hert Fong on suspicion of murder that morning.

The woman’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers and the family have asked for privacy.

Fifty-year-old Soong Hert Fong, who was visiting Newcastle at the time of the incident, will stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 January.

More to follow.