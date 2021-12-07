He was the frontman of one of the biggest bands of the 1980s, now Tony Hadley is celebrating four decades in the industry.

With hits like True, Gold and Through the Barricades with Spandau Ballet, his distinctive voice is still as strong as ever.

To mark forty years in music, he'll be heading to towns and cities across the south east for a celebratory tour.

Tony Hadley performing at Live Aid Credit: PA

Despite being in the charts since 1980 Tony is showing no signs of slowing down and will be going on tour next year - even visiting the North East when he plays York and Stockton-on-Tees.

Tony and his band Credit: ITV News

As part of the show, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.

Tony told us about his career highlights including Live Aid in 1985 and his first performance on Top of the Pops.

Even though Tony has had huge fame he told us how he stays grounded.