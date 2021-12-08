Northumberland given £2.5million to support struggling families this winter

Families across Northumberland who are struggling will be given money for sanitary products, warm clothing, utility bills and boiler repairs in the coming months.

It's part of a county-wide attempt to support families most in need of extra cash this winter.

The £2.5 million, being handed out by the government, will be delivered to help families who are most concerned about where their next meal, fuel and heating will come from.

Extra emphasis is being paid on those 'most in need' as local authorities decide on how to distribute the so-called 'Household Support Fund'.

Explaining how the money will be allocated, Northumberland County Council said:

"A high proportion of this funding will cover off the free school meal allowance [but] it's also aimed at those who are not in receipt of benefits, so it gives us that discretion."

This allocation of £2.48m from the Government is the latest in a series of grant funding that we've had since the beginning of Covid. Maureen Taylor, Executive Director of Communities, Northumberland County Council

According to the council, the allocation of money will be drastically different to previous years.

80% of previous schemes had to be dedicated to supporting households with children

50% of this years scheme will be dedicated to supporting households with children

The council says they don't intend to 'replace' previous handouts such as the Covid furlough scheme or the Universal Credit uplift. They are instead aiming to help anyone found to be in need and will not limit it to those already claiming benefits.

"We know that families and individuals are facing some difficulties as we come into winter, to support them with their fuel, food and heating bills. so it's a very welcome grant."

Some of the household essentials will include:

Sanitary Products

Warm clothing

Soap

Blankets

Boiler repairs and replacing fridges

Ovens

Taylor says: "We don't differentiate, we just say if you need any support, come forward.

"We have eyes and ears around the council's services to bring forward referrals for anybody who feels there are vulnerable people who need our help.

"If you're in difficulty, come forward, and we'll find a way to support you."

