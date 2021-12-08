A four month old pup which was rushed to the vets after it swallowed a set of razor blades at its home in Stockton has managed to escape unharmed.

The cockapoo puppy, Maximus, was referred to Linnaeus-owned Wear Referrals in Bradbury, County Durham as he almost suffered serious injuries.

Four month old Maximus Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

Soft tissue specialist Jon Hall took over, taking out the blades to ensure the incident became nothing more than a close shave.

Mr Hall decided not to perform an operation or an endoscopy in order to prevent potential risks.

Razor blades swallowed by Maximus Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

He instead decided to let nature take its course saying:

"For sharp objects, such as needles and blades, we have to make a careful decision whether the risk of causing injury, as they pass along the intestine by themselves, outweighs the risk of an intervention such as an endoscopy or anaesthetic and surgery."

It’s often surprising what can pass [through the body] by itself." Jon Hall, Soft Tissue Specialist

Factors such as the number of objects and the location in the gut are considered when deciding whether to carry out such operations.

Mr Hall explained Maximus was given food soon after the X-ray and was taken to see if the foreign materials had passed through the intestines and colon, which they had. “We decided to wait and carefully monitor the progress of the razor blades to make sure nothing was going wrong, as experience has proved even sharp objects can pass safely through the intestine and be excreted.”

Maximus was discharged under the close supervision of his owner and soon after successfully passed the blades in his faeces with no injury.

Mr Hall saw Maximus a couple of days after for repeat X-rays to make sure he had passed all the foreign material.

The confirmed all the blades were no longer in his body and Maximus was able to go home with in good health.