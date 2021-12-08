Downing Street Christmas party: 'Their arrogance is unbelievable'

Watch the full exchange between Ed Oldfield and Allegra Stratton in the mock televised press briefing, leaked to ITV News

"An utter disgrace", "disgusting" and "an absolute joke", Tyne Tees viewers have reacted to a video showing top Government staffers joking about throwing a Christmas Party in Downing Street last year, whilst the country was in lockdown.

Boris Johnson is under major pressure to explain the footage, released by ITV News, showing his aides joking about attending a lockdown-breaking Christmas party.

A leaked recording, published on Tuesday evening, was recorded four days after the event is alleged to have taken place last December. Staff can be heard making references to “cheese and wine”, while Boris Johnson’s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton remarked there was “definitely no social distancing.”

We asked ITV Tyne Tees viewers on Facebook:

"What do you think about the video leaked to ITV News showing government officials laughing about an alleged Christmas Party held inside Number 10, whilst the country was in lockdown? Did you miss out on spending Christmas 2020 with a loved one? Drop us a message."

Here are some of your comments:

On 21 December 2020, we interviewed members of the public on Northumberland Street in Newcastle. Our recording was aired the day before Allegra Stratton's rehearsal in Downing Street's press room.

We asked for their response to the government's announcement that Christmas would not go ahead as planned and any loved ones living in tier 4, would not be allowed to mix: