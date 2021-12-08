Northern Powergrid confirm supply restored to all homes in the region

Northern Powergrid have confirmed they have completed the work to restore power to the remaining affected houses - and have thanked people for their patience while they fixed the issue.

240,000 homes and businesses were without power because of the extensive storm damage caused to the electricity network.

The network have also apologised for the time it took to restore power - hundreds of homes went 11 days without it. They say they will be working to improve their response in the event a major power cut happens again.

The extent of the damage caused by Storm Arwen means that repairs are still taking place, and are expected to take into the new year.

A fallen tree at Cragside in Northumberland following Storm Arwen Credit: National Trust/PA

Can I get compensation?

Northern Powergrid have also said they are working quickly to compensate customers who were without power for more than two days.

They're asking anyone who needs advice on whether they qualify to email StormArwen@northernpowergrid.com.