100 portraits: The story of one Northumberland community captured during Covid

Face masks have become part of our everyday lives, but for one man from Morpeth in Northumberland they form the basis of his new book looking at the thoughts and stories of 100 people from his community.

Neil Brinsdon started his project in March 2020, but it was suspended due to the first national lockdown.

However, in late October of the same year, he started it back up again as the North East battled with the 'tier' system and eventually another two national lockdowns

100 people in masks - Neil Brinsdon's project captures a moment in time during lockdown Credit: Neil Brinsdon

All the photos show people in his community wearing masks and in their gardens, places of of work or in the great outdoors.

He says it's about documenting a moment in history - something now on paper for generations to come, and through making this book he made new friends and found out more about life in his community.

The range of emotions I witnessed first hand while shooting the portraits in this book has been an inspiration, but also at times a concern for the health and wellbeing of those impacted by a world wide pandemic Neil Brinsdon

The book - Beyond the Mask, Through the Lens, has been published to coincide with the first anniversary of the first COVID vaccine in the UK.

Neil said putting the book together was an 'inspiration' Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Take a look at some of those who took part and hear from Neil about his inspiration for the project: