The children of a Pek Ying Li, a Singaporean woman who died while on a visit to Newcastle, say they are "truly devastated" by their loss.

Shortly before 7.15am on Monday (December 6), Northumbria Police received a report of concern for a woman at an address on the city’s Westgate Road.

Emergency services arrived and found 51-year-old Pek Ying Ling was not breathing.

Despite attempts to save her life, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched, and officers arrested fellow Singaporean visitor to Newcastle Soong Hert Fong on suspicion of murder.

Police outside the hotel on Monday morning

The 50-year-old was charged with murder overnight on Monday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on January 11.

Pek’s three sons are being supported by the Force’s specially-trained family liaison officers as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

The whole situation is a huge shock to us. We were supposed to meet up for a family holiday, we are truly devastated. This is an incredibly difficult time for us so we ask that our privacy is respected while we grieve. Joint family statement

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), is leading the investigation and said: “First and foremost, I want to express sincere condolences to Pek’s children, family and loved ones, both here in the UK and back in her native Singapore.

We will continue to support the victim’s loved ones in every way we can. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected so they can grieve this most tragic loss, and we ask that their wish is respected. Detective Inspector Matt Steel, Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team

Police have also requested people to avoid any speculation about the case, which could impact the ongoing court proceedings.