Children of Singaporean woman who died in Newcastle hotel left 'truly devastated'
The children of a Pek Ying Li, a Singaporean woman who died while on a visit to Newcastle, say they are "truly devastated" by their loss.
Shortly before 7.15am on Monday (December 6), Northumbria Police received a report of concern for a woman at an address on the city’s Westgate Road.
Emergency services arrived and found 51-year-old Pek Ying Ling was not breathing.
Despite attempts to save her life, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation was launched, and officers arrested fellow Singaporean visitor to Newcastle Soong Hert Fong on suspicion of murder.
The 50-year-old was charged with murder overnight on Monday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on January 11.
Pek’s three sons are being supported by the Force’s specially-trained family liaison officers as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.
Detective Inspector Matt Steel, from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), is leading the investigation and said: “First and foremost, I want to express sincere condolences to Pek’s children, family and loved ones, both here in the UK and back in her native Singapore.
Police have also requested people to avoid any speculation about the case, which could impact the ongoing court proceedings.