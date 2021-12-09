Extend Teesside medical heroin treatment programme for addicts, urges councillor

A Middlesbrough councillor has said it is a "no brainer" to extend a programme where heroin addicts can self-administer diamorphine (or medical heroin) after a study found it to reduce crime.

Recent research by Teesside University found that the Heroin Assisted Treatment (HAT) programme in Middlesbrough, has led to a reduction in illegal activity by the participants and reduced the severity of the crimes committed.

The HAT programme started operating in October 2019 and is the first of its kind in the UK.

Patients are assessed and visit a clinic twice a day where prescribed doses of diamorphine are administered to replace street heroin - treating addiction as a medical condition.

The current treatment model in the UK for OD is oral Opiate Substitute Treatment (OST), or Methadone.

It stopped receiving funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner, who was elected in May 2019, after the cash ran out in September because he believed it was a public health issue.

However, money was secured, before the PCC stopped funding the project, through Project Adder, which provides funding to certain areas in England and Wales to reduce the problem of illegal drugs.

There is now uncertainty once again as funding is currently only secured until the end of March 2022.

Research findings:

19 years average criminal career of HAT trial participants

52 years accumulated prison time, costing Ministry of Justice (MOJ) £4.3 million

60% reduction in criminal offences by the participants, saving MOJ £97,000

60% reduction in the median crime severity score of participants

261% improvement in psychological health

Labour councillor Alma Hellaoui said it was a "no brainer" that it should continue to be funded, as she said it had been "breathtakingly positive and successful".

The government has just announced £780m worth of funding over the next three years for drug treatments as part of its ten-year drug strategy, as well as the continuation of Project Adder until 2025 - though it is not yet known how much Middlesbrough will receive or how this will impact HAT.

Health Scrutiny Panel chair, Cllr David Coupe, said that he hoped that this new funding would allow the HAT project to access more people in the community.

During the council's Health Scrutiny Panel, Danny Ahmed, who is the clinical lead, said: "We will be having discussions about the funding continuing beyond that [March 2022].

"I think this is probably fair to say, this has been the biggest threat to our programme is the short-term funding cycle that we have been subjected to.

We have evidence clearly now that the programme is successful. This has been a complete lifeline to them. Danny Ahmed, Health Scrutiny Panel

Professor Tammi Walker from Teesside University has been leading the research working with Professor Graham Towl from Durham University and Dr Magdalena Harris from the London School of Tropical Medicine.

During the evaluation period, 14 people went through the programme with half remaining on it, one person moved out of the area and two people did not benefit and could not continue after they were imprisoned.

Mr Ahmed said: "Patients are feeding back that this has been a complete lifeline to them, for the first time in their lives they feel a real sense of stability."

There has also been a high attendance rate at the programme with 97% of all of the available sessions being attended.

One of our big worries with this group of people who just did not engage at all was were they going to turn up and turn up on time. What we have found is, they have found the routine of coming into our clinic and the routine of working around the administration of medication really beneficial in stabilising their daily lives. Danny Ahmed, Health Scrutiny Panel

Two people have completed the programme and moved on to less intensive treatments, one person is now in rehab and one individual has reduced their daily dose from two to one and is now volunteering in the treatment sector.

Patients on the HAT scheme visit a clinic twice a day where prescribed doses of diamorphine (medical heroin) are administered to replace street heroin.

The research has revealed that there has been a huge decrease in street heroin use with 80% of all tests taken as a group being negative for the drug.

Mr Ahmed said that those people who did use it were also not using it in a problematic and prolonged way and it was often a one-off that coincided with a stressful situation.

Everyone on the programme engaged with psychosocial interventions, despite it not being compulsory and by month 12, the research found people had experienced a 261% improvement in psychological health.

Speaking about one of the people participating in the programme, a police officer, who has known them for 15 years, said: "They look the best I had seen in years. They weren't wanted or suspected and they were talking positively about the future. I could not believe the difference and I am so pleased for them.

I genuinely believe it is a public health issue. Police officer

Mr Turner chose not to fund the HAT programme as he didn't think the results delivered from a policing perspective.

Speaking previously about the service, he said: "I have looked at the numbers and the output of the scheme and while I absolutely appreciate how fantastically beneficial it has been to the people that have been on it, I genuinely believe it is a public health issue.

"The HAT programme when it started was controversial and it is still controversial now - the results, on one hand, are spectacular, but on the other hand they don't deliver from a policing perspective.

"Nobody has yet shown me a document that says crime in Middlesbrough has dropped since the scheme started.

It seems to be based purely on speculation and what these addicts say they used to steal, and the actual statistics don't support that claim. "Even if we were able to scale the scheme up and put the same size operation in other areas in the borough we would still be helping less than 40 people and for the same money we could put anywhere between 20 to 30 officers onto the streets of Cleveland. Steve Turner, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner

Mr Turner's staff still sit on the Heroin Assisted Treatment Project Board and liaise with Middlesbrough Council about the progress of Project Adder.

Project Adder, which stands for Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery, was initially a three-year scheme announced in January 2021 - Middlesbrough received £4.5m worth of funding.

It was also rolled out to Blackpool, Hastings, Norwich and Swansea Bay and in July 2021 it was extended to include Bristol, Newcastle, Wakefield, Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Liverpool City, Knowsley, and Wirral.