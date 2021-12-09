Play video

After cancellations and closures last year, many North East arts and entertainment venues are hoping this Christmas can help them with a much-needed boost.

Last year the curtain stayed down at theatres and outdoor attractions as covid cases once again spiked in the lead up to Christmas

Many doors have since reopened, but the Omicron variant has added to uncertainty.

For people woking in the performing arts sector, this Christmas period is critical.

There are concerns that a second year of pantomime cancellations would be a death knell for smaller venues.

Many local panto performers have got their fingers crossed that the show will go on including the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth and Theatre Royal in Newcastle.

England will be moving to 'Plan B' in a bid to tackle the rising number of Covid-19 cases as the Omircon variant continues to spread throughout the UK.

As a result, theatres and arts venues are among places that will have to re-enforce covid safety measures such as wearing masks.

The UK has now recorded 568 cases of the variant, first reported in South Africa, with that number expected to rise significantly in the coming days.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Boris Johnson said the doubling-time of Omicron cases is thought to be between two and three days.

Rules under Plan B include:

Introducing mandatory Covid-status certificates in certain settings.

Covid passports will be required from Wednesday 15 December in England in order to enter some indoor and larger outdoor venues.

This will include proof of vaccination or proof of a negative lateral flow test. The NHS Covid pass will act as a certificate, with exemptions for those unable to get jabbed.

Covid passports will be required for:

Access to nightclubs

Access to indoor events with more than 500 attendees, such as music venues

Access to outdoor settings with more than 4,000 people, such as music festivals

Access to all settings with more than 10,000 attendees, for example, sports stadiums.

Re-introducing the use of mandatory face coverings in more locations.

Already in England the rules on face coverings have been reintroduced on public transport and in shops. However, Friday 9 December this will be expanded to hospitality venues such as cinemas, theatres and places of worship.

They won't be needed in place "where it is not practical to wear one," like when eating, drinking or exercising - so face masks will not be required in hospitality settings.

Bringing back work from home guidance

From Monday 13 December, people should work from home if they can in a bid to reduce the number of people they come into contact with and help stop Covid cases from rising.

Some workplaces are still operating work from home policies left over from the lockdowns of last year.