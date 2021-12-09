Play video

Video report by Emily Reader

One year has passed since the first covid vaccines were given to the general public.

Here in the North East it was 87-year-old Dr Hari Shukla who became the first patient in the region to get a jab.

He received his first dose at the RVI in Newcastle, becoming only the second person in the world to get the groundbreaking vaccine, after Margaret Keenan in Coventry.

The landmark moment saw the start of the NHS' biggest vaccination programme in the health service's history.

The Centre for Life in Newcastle was one of the first mass vaccination centres to be set up in the country, to rollout jabs to the general public.

On the day of the first anniversary since vaccines were given, the centre in Times' Square has administered more than 240,000 jabs.

242,000 + Vaccines have been given at the Centre for Life vaccination hub

The pop-up hub was part of the government's drive for mass COVID immunisation and designed to add to the region's existing vaccination capacity at hospitals.

After the successful rollout at large vaccination centres and hospitals, GPs surgeries and local pharmacies were also recruited to ensure the jab could be accessed by those living in more rural communities or with poor mobility and no transport to get to city centres.

Dr Hari Shukla was part of celebrations at the Centre for Life on Wednesday, to mark one year since he received his first vaccine.

Health workers, including the nurse who gave him the jab joined to cut a cake.

Dr Shulka was born in Uganda and came to this country in 1974, working in race relations, and was the director of the Tyne and Wear Racial Equality Council.

The father-of-four, who has nine grandchildren, has been honoured with a CBE for his work in race relations, and has supported numerous charities in voluntary roles.

Over the past year, equality activist Dr Shukla has engaged with local BAME communities to encourage them to also get vaccinated.

He worked with health bosses to find ways to make the vaccine more accessible, by suggesting pop-up clinics in places of worship.