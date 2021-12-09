After reports of Christmas parties being held in Downing Street while the country was in lockdown, many have reacted in anger.

Just one of those is Northumberland mum Rachel Mewes - who is calling for the Prime Minister to resign.

Her four-year-old daughter Betsy has Down's Syndrome, and is extremely vulnerable to coronavirus because of lung problems caused by her premature birth. Rachel says the pandemic meant Betsy lost many of the services she relies on, and that their family made 'massive sacrifices' over the past year.

Betsy Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

She said: "To be honest, it doesn't even surprise me after everything that the Government has done. Isn't that awful? It shows the difference between what they think of themselves and the working classes."I feel for the families who have lost loved ones only now to find out the people making the rules were flaunting them. It's disgusting. We've done as much as we possibly can."

It's so disrespectful when you look at what people have gone through. The Government don't live in our world, they're born with silver spoons. Rachel Mewes

Downing Street has denied a party took place and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had been assured "guidance was followed" - but on Tuesday footage showing Downing Street staff cracking jokes about the party during a mock press conference was leaked to ITV News.

On Wednesday morning, a number of Tory ministers pulled out of TV interviews, including Good Morning Britain after the footage was released.At Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson apologised for the picture the coverage has painted and said he 'shares the country's anger', but no rules were broken.

Rachel believes the Prime Minister should resign - but has doubts over whether he will.She added: "I think he should have resigned a year ago but this should definitely be it."I think they're of the opinion that they're above us."I do hope Scotland Yard is looking into it and they are held accountable. There were people prosecuted for going to weddings at that time."My mum and dad are both over 70 and they've had a terrible year and a half. Their lives have been impacted so much but they've done as they were told."By no means have we had it the hardest. There are families who lost all their carers and they're caring for people who need moving and handling."