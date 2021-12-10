Play video

Gateshead's director of public health, Alice Wiseman says communities need to rally together in order to keep everyone safe and overcome the latest challenge in the fight to overcome the pandemic.

It follows new laws that came into force in the north east today making face coverings mandatory in most indoor spaces unless you are exempt.

Indoor spaces which will require face covering from today include:

Cinemas

Theatres

Churches

Museums

Galleries

Community centres

Public health leaders are therefore urging communities to step up to help protect each other and the NHS as restrictions are reintroduced in the region.

We should all double down on our efforts to implement the measures that have already proven themselves to be effective at controlling all variants of this virus LA7 Directors of Public Health

The Government has announced it will implement its Plan B winter response, based on the evidence and knowledge they currently have of the Omicron variant.

Due to early signs of its rapid growth rate, there is concern it will become the dominant strain of the virus across the country.

Office workers are therefore being advised to work from home from Monday as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise. Those attending certain venues, such as nightclubs and sporting events will also be expected to show proof of a full vaccination status or a negative test in the last 48 hours.

Alice Wiseman, Director of Public Health for Gateshead said, "I think it's really important that anyone in a leadership position, including myself, should not ask people to do things that we are not prepared to do ourselves."

In a statement, the LA7 Directors of Public Health explained, "We always knew there was a risk of new variants emerging which would require a change in direction to keep people safe, and we have no doubt that people right across our region will recognise the need to take Omicron seriously."

Their advice is that people in the North East should continue giving each other space, washing their hands regularly, keeping indoor spaces ventilated, getting tested and self isolated when necessary.

In a message to those who are yet to be vaccinated, or are overdue a second or third dose, the directors of public health said:

We would urge you to make sure you are fully protected at the earliest opportunity LA7 Directors of Public Health

There is also a call for those who are eligible for a booster vaccination, and have been contacted by the NHS to come forward.