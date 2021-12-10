Lorry driver admits to causing death of three people in A1 crash

A lorry driver has admitted causing the death of three people in a multi-vehicle smash on the A1(M) in County Durham.

Paul Mullen from Washington, and Seaham couple Elaine Sullivan and David Daglish, were killed in the major crash on the evening of 15 July at the Bowburn junction.

Lorry driver Ion Nicu Onut was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Defence barrister, Richard Bloomfield, said that Onut understands he will receive a custodial sentence and no probation report would need to be prepared.

"He knows that it is going to be custody, and he may as well start that today", he said.

He feels everybody has suffered enough already. Richard Bloomfield, Defence barrister

Judge James Adkin, the Recorder of Durham, told Onut that he should expect a "significant custodial sentence".

He said Onut will be sentenced on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and that the court will hear from family members whose "lives have been ruined".

The judge said the sentencing would last around half a day.

Onut, of Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Following the crash, which involved four cars and two lorries, emergency services descended on the scene shortly after 6pm.

One of the lorries caught fire as a result of the crash.

The family of dad-of-three, Paul Mullen said "life will never be the same again".

Our hearts are broken. Life will never be the same again. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Paul Mullen's family in a statement

Elaine and David's families released a joint statement which said: "Our world has been shattered into a million pieces.

"Elaine and Dave were incredibly kind-hearted, loving and supportive parents, grandparents, family members and friends.

