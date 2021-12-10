Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a suspected assault in Newcastle.

Shortly after 10pm on Thursday, officers were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured at an address on Columbia Grange.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 30s who had sustained a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital but died. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this devastating time," said Detective Chief Inspector Ed Small of Northumbria Police.

"We are determined to get them the answers they deserve, and a full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding what led to this tragic incident," he continued.

At this early stage, we believe all parties to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public. Detective Chief Inspector Ed Small of Northumbria Police

"Officers remain in the area as they continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry, and I’d encourage anybody with any concerns to speak to them."