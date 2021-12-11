Former Stockton Mayor calls on BAME communities to get Covid Booster

The former Stockton on Tees Mayor, Cllr Mohammed Javed, has launched a campaign calling on BAME communities in the North East to get their Covid-19 booster jabs.

Cllr Javed received his booster on Saturday and is a survivor of the virus, having spent nine days in ICU during the pandemic.

He told ITV News Tyne Tees it is important for everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.

He said: "I think it is important that we take the vaccine. It is the only way that we can survive and we can avoid unnecessary death and we stay healthy.

"The vaccine uptake is very low among BAME communities so we are working and campaigning to encourage people to have a vaccine. I'm a Covid survivor and throughout the pandemic the impact of Covid has been most severe on the BAME communities. People I know, family members have gone and died, yet still the intake of the vaccine is very low.

"I believe fake social media is having an impact among young people from ethnic minorities, so the BAME community, they're not taking the vaccine, so this is very important that the only way out is to have a vaccine."

His GP, Dr Yusuf Soni, said: "The only way we can get over it is by reaching out to these people, involving the community leaders, from different religions, sects, different groups, different ethnic groups in order to achieve a successful and healthy Britain."