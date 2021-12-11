Kenton murder: Stabbing victim named as Anthony Nichol

Police have identified a man who died after being stabbed in Newcastle.

A murder investigation was launched shortly after 10pm on Thursday (December 9) when officers were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured at an address on Columbia Grange.

Emergency services attended and found the man – Anthony Nichol, 36, of Kenton, Newcastle – with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He was taken to hospital but sadly died.

Northumbria Police say Anthony’s next of kin are continuing to be offered support by specialist family liaison officers as they attempt to come to terms with what happened.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Forensics arrive at the scene Credit: NCJMedia

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are continuing to support Anthony’s family who are understandably distraught after the events of the last 48 hours.

“I would ask that their privacy is continued to be respected at this devastating time.

“We are determined to get the answers they deserve, and we are continuing to interview one suspect who was arrested in connection with this incident.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries, and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation, as well as all those who have so far assisted our investigation.

“At this stage, we do believe all parties involved were known to each other. Anyone with information that they think can assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch.”