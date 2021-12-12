Exclusion zone in Washington after outbreak of bird flu

An exclusion zone has been put in place following an outbreak of bird flu on Wearside.

Venues within the 3 kilometre area are closed as a precautionary measure including the Washington Wetland Centre.

On their website the wildlife park say it will remain closed on Monday 13 December "to prevent the spread of avian influenza amongst birds".

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of avian influenza amongst birds on our site, we will be closed on Sunday 12 and Monday 13 December. Washington Wetland Centre

Avian influenza, often known as bird flu, is commonly carried by wild birds migrating to the UK during the winter months.

In a post on their website the Washington wildlife attraction says it is taking precautionary measures to protect birds at the site.

"To protect the birds in our care and those seeking winter refuge on our reserve, Washington Wetland Centre is closed temporarily due to requirements from the UK government.

These measures will help protect the birds at the centre. We do apologise for the disappointment we know this will cause. Thank you for your understanding."

The Government has released a statement, which says it has taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease.

The UK's chief veterinary officer says:

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."

It is now a legal requirement to keep your birds indoors to keep them separate from wild birds which spread the disease. Christine Middlemiss, UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Defra.

The RSPB charity says the UK is currently experiencing the biggest outbreak in bird flu in recent years.

The high numbers of dead and sick birds is generating growing concern among conservationists and nature lovers.

The current outbreak of HPAI has been evident for several weeks, and is easily the largest and most widespread outbreak in recent years. The wild bird species involved are mostly wild geese, ducks and swans, but there have also been a number of birds of prey confirmed to have died. RSPB

The RSPB is taking this outbreak very seriously and we are following the government guidance on our reserves and implementing biosecurity measures where needed. The source of the outbreak in the UK is not known.

However the RSPB says 'movements of poultry around and between countries, and the migrations of wild birds, are both known vectors of the virus.'

Whilst the risk of humans catching the disease from wild birds is very low, the RSPB recommends that people do not handle sick or dead wild birds, remain vigilant, and report dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks), gulls or birds of prey to the government helplines.

What is Avian Influenza?

Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.

There are lots of different strains of bird flu virus.

Most of them don't infect humans, but there are 4 strains that have caused concern in recent years:

H5N1 (since 1997)

H7N9 (since 2013)

H5N6 (since 2014)

H5N8 (since 2016)

It is strain H5N1 that is currently spreading in the UK

How is it spread?

Birds can be infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected saliva, nasal secretions or faeces.

Wild birds including waterfowl are often more resistant to avian influenza than domestic birds and can carry and transmit the virus without showing evidence of disease.

Everyone, at all times but especially now, should take care to maintain good hygiene when feeding garden birds – regularly cleaning feeders outside with mild disinfectant, removing old bird-food, spacing-out feeders as much as possible and washing your hands.