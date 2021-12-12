Man charged with murder of Tony Nichol in Kenton stabbing

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to a property on Columbia Grange in Kenton, where Tony Nichol, 36, was found with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He was taken to hospital but sadly died.

Tony’s next of kin are continuing to be offered support by specialist family liaison officers.

A murder investigation was launched and a suspect was arrested a short time after.

Andrew Somerville, 42, of Columbia Grange, Kenton, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday 13 December.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Tony’s family at this awful time.

“A man has now been charged with Tony’s murder and I would ask that people refrain from any speculation on social media or in the local community that could prejudice the live case.

“I would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation throughout this investigation, as well as all those who have assisted with our enquiries.”