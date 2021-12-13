BT contact centre refurbishment to create 150 new jobs in North Tyneside

Play video

Artist's impression of contact centre refurbishment

Over 150 new local jobs are being created as part of a multi-million-pound refurbishment of a BT contact centre in Newcastle.

The new full-time roles will be recruited by EE, part of BT Group, over the next six months.

Once the revamp of the current North Tyneside building is complete, it will become the largest consumer contact centre in the company.

The refurbishment of the building is due to start in January 2022 and be completed by Autumn 2022.

We are really pleased to be creating new and permanent local EE jobs as well as investing in a second multi-million pound office refurbishment in the area. Our colleagues will be able to benefit from working in a future-fit workplace, boasting the latest technologies that will help bring us together in an impressive and modern environment. We aim to be the best place to work in the local area. Nick Lane, managing director for consumer customer services at BT

BT says it will continue to ensure that suitable safety and social distancing measures in all of its offices and contact centres are in line with Government guidance regarding Covid-19, as well as following Public Health England’s latest guidelines to ensure people are kept safe.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: "Good news in the run-up to Christmas for our region. Today’s announcement by BT of over 150 new full-time jobs is hugely significant for North Tyneside and local people."

An independent report revealed that the BT Group is responsible for generating:

£1 in every £60 produced in the North East.

£1.09 bln added to North East economy in “Gross Value Added” during the 2019/20 financial year.