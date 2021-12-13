BT contact centre refurbishment to create 150 new jobs in North Tyneside
Artist's impression of contact centre refurbishment
Over 150 new local jobs are being created as part of a multi-million-pound refurbishment of a BT contact centre in Newcastle.
The new full-time roles will be recruited by EE, part of BT Group, over the next six months.
Once the revamp of the current North Tyneside building is complete, it will become the largest consumer contact centre in the company.
The refurbishment of the building is due to start in January 2022 and be completed by Autumn 2022.
BT says it will continue to ensure that suitable safety and social distancing measures in all of its offices and contact centres are in line with Government guidance regarding Covid-19, as well as following Public Health England’s latest guidelines to ensure people are kept safe.
North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: "Good news in the run-up to Christmas for our region. Today’s announcement by BT of over 150 new full-time jobs is hugely significant for North Tyneside and local people."
An independent report revealed that the BT Group is responsible for generating: