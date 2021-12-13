LNER launches first direct train between Middlesbrough and London

Play video

A long-awaited new rail link between Middlesbrough and London King's Cross has launched today (13 December).

It is the first direct link between Teesside and the capital in over 30 years. The daily weekday service in each direction also connects nearby Thornaby directly with London.

The new service departed Middlesbrough at 07:08 and Thornaby at 07:15, arriving at London King’s Cross via York at 10:22. Northbound services will depart London at 15:25, stopping at York and arriving in Thornaby at 18:08 and Middlesbrough at 18:18.

More regular, direct services are planned by LNER in the future following the completion of further Middlesbrough station works which are currently being drawn up by Network Rail.

Our new Azuma services will not only help transform the customer experience for those who travel between Middlesbrough and London but open up new economic opportunities for the area. The new services will see journey times of around three hours between London and Middlesbrough, offering more opportunities for business, tourists and international visitors wanting to travel to the Tees Valley. David Horne, Managing Director at LNER

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, says the introduction of this service is a sign of the promises the Government has made to level up the North East.

Play video