Plans approved for a £10 million cancer diagnostic centre on South Tyneside

Plans to build a £10 million cancer diagnostic centre at South Tyneside District Hospital have been confirmed.

The new unit will be fitted with state-of-the-art scanning equipment that helps diagnose cancer, meaning local patients will not have to travel so far to be screened.

This will mean people in South Tyneside and Sunderland will no longer have to travel to either Newcastle or Middlesbrough to have these procedures.

The unit will contain both CT and MRI scanning equipment, as well as a PET-CT scanner.

Consultants will be able to view and report scan images whilst off-site, including at home, which will help speed up reporting times and lead to treatment starting sooner.

This comes as the NHS begins to tackle the major backlog of patients now waiting for treatment after the COVID-19 crisis.

5.3 million people are currently on NHS waiting lists since the start of the pandemic

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust's Chief Executive, Ken Bremner said: “We know that COVID-19 has had a major impact on NHS services and many people are still waiting for treatment. While we have made excellent progress in recovering services across the Trust and bringing more people back in for their planned care, we know that the Integrated Diagnostic Centre will massively increase our capacity to care for more patients."

This is a major development for local people, not only in South Tyneside but across Sunderland and Durham too and we are excited to forge ahead and bring our plans to life. Ken Bremner, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

More patients will have access to scans and will have the choice of having their scans at a new purpose-built permanent facility, rather than a mobile scanning van.

The building will replace the old nurses’ home and it is hoped construction work will begin on the site in the New Year, and the centre will open towards the end of 2022.