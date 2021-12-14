Newcastle free to find Saudi-linked sponsor after Premier League rule change

It is understood a temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship deals in the Premier League has been lifted.

The block on such transactions was imposed in October and backed by 18 top-flight clubs following the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle.

A working group of club executives, which included Magpies director Amanda Staveley, was set up to look at 'associated party transaction regulations' and those rules have been agreed at a shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

It means owner-associated sponsorship deals will be permitted, provided they are deemed to represent fair market value.

Remuneration of players and staff via owner-related entities are also covered by the new regulations. Any such payments must be properly disclosed.

The ban was extended on November 26 to allow the working group to finalise its proposals.

But on Monday 6 December, the club confirmed they were beginning the process of removing Sports Direct signage from the ground.

Staveley spoke about the impact of the temporary ban last month.

"This moratorium was so difficult for us. We've really taken a big battering. And so I'm hoping that we'll get this lifted as quickly as possible," she said.

She went on to say she was "looking forward to" Sports Direct advertisements - a move many fans embraced as the symbolic end to the Mike Ashley era.