Middlesbrough Council has confirmed that the Town Hall and Riverside Stadium will operate the NHS Covid Pass scheme from today (15 December).

The venues will require everyone over the age of 18 to show that they are either double jabbed or have had a negative Covid test before entry.

Middlesbrough FC says its first fixture to be affected by the new measures would be its match against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday 18 December.

Middlesbrough FC's Riverside Stadium will require Covid passes ahead of Saturday's game. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A statement on the Town Hall website says that masks are now mandatory at all times and can only be removed when eating or drinking.

It also says that people can show proof of natural immunity based on a positive PCR test within 180 days of arrival at the venue (and after the self-isolation period following the result) to gain entry.

The Empire in Middlesbrough says clubbers will need to show an NHS Covid pass

Parliament is set to vote today (14 December) to approve measures to introduce NHS Covid passes, which will be required for entry to nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

It's so vital people take every precaution they can while as clear a picture as possible is built up about the threat of the latest variant. It's common sense for us all to act now and behave with caution for the good of ourselves and our entire communities. NHS services are under severe pressure locally and we must do all we can to prevent another spike in Covid hospital admissions. Mark Adams, South Tees Joint Director of Public Health

The public health chief has urged people to: