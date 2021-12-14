NHS Covid passes confirmed for three venues in Middlesbrough from today
Middlesbrough Council has confirmed that the Town Hall and Riverside Stadium will operate the NHS Covid Pass scheme from today (15 December).
The venues will require everyone over the age of 18 to show that they are either double jabbed or have had a negative Covid test before entry.
Middlesbrough FC says its first fixture to be affected by the new measures would be its match against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday 18 December.
A statement on the Town Hall website says that masks are now mandatory at all times and can only be removed when eating or drinking.
It also says that people can show proof of natural immunity based on a positive PCR test within 180 days of arrival at the venue (and after the self-isolation period following the result) to gain entry.
The Empire in Middlesbrough says clubbers will need to show an NHS Covid pass
Parliament is set to vote today (14 December) to approve measures to introduce NHS Covid passes, which will be required for entry to nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.
The public health chief has urged people to:
Get vaccinated and book your booster in advance as soon as you're eligible. Attend a walk-in if you're unable to book in advance
Wear a face covering to protect yourself and others whenever required by law and in any crowded setting
Take regular lateral flow tests - especially before meeting others in a crowded place
Get a PCR test if you develop any Covid-19 symptoms
Remember the importance of fresh air - open a window when meeting others indoors.