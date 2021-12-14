Plans have been annouced that Teesside will be home to Europe’s largest battery.

Sustainable energy company Sembcorp Energy UK will build a 360MW battery at Wilton International.

The energy storage system will be part of the UK’s effort to achieve its Net Zero target following discussions at COP26.

2050 The UK Government target to have emissions of Net Zero

The new battery is said to be able to supply power to other services in the national grid once up and running and will aid the UK’s transition to lower carbon emissions.

Andy Koss, CEO of UK & Middle East, Sembcorp Industries, said: “Now,more than ever, flexible energy sources play an increasingly important role in maintaining secure and reliable energy supplies.

"With a growing reliance on renewables, the UK energy system needs to be flexible and able to respond quickly to changes.”

Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor said: “This investment will add 70 cleaner, healthier and safer jobs to the thousands we are already delivering across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool as we develop the critical technologies that are needed to make the UK net zero by 2050."