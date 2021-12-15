Darlington MP 'disgusted' as 'scumbag' posts excrement through office letterbox

The MP for Darlington has hit out at the 'scumbag' responsible for posting excrement through his constituency office overnight.

Peter Gibson shared news of the act on social media after staff discovered it at the Duke Street office on Wednesday morning (15 December).

Speaking of his disgust, Mr Gibson, who has been the town's MP since December 2019, posted: "Sadly my team have arrived at work this morning to do as they do every day and help the people of Darlington with problems but instead of being able to get on with their work they are having to clean up the excrement that some scumbag has posted through our letterbox. What an appalling scumbag thing to do."

It is not known what motivated the act.