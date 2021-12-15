Shocking dashcam footage shows high-speed police pursuit on South Tyneside

Play video

Watch police dashcam footage of car chase here

Video footage has been released showing what Northumbria Police have called "one of the worst examples of dangerous driving there can possibly be".

The force said Aaron Price, 26, led officers on a 14-minute chase through the streets of Jarrow, on South Tyneside, in March this year and "broke practically every single regulation".

Price drove on the wrong side of roads, went the wrong way around roundabouts, mounted kerbs and even sped through a public park.

He constantly broke the speed limit, hitting 90mph on a 70mph dual carriageway, 60mph in a 30mph zone and 40mph in 20mph residential areas.

Four other police squad vehicles had to join the pursuit to help bring his car to a halt.

Aaron Price Credit: Northumbria Police

The Peugeot, driven by Price, finally stopped after it crashed. Officers then arrested the 26-year-old from Jarrow.Price appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.In court, his driving was described as "one of the worst examples of dangerous driving there can possibly be" and it was said he "broke practically every single regulation".However, the court was also told the defendant had not been in trouble "for around five years", he was working regularly as a shopfitter around the country and was in a stable relationship.It was said "there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation" and he was given a suspended prison sentence.Price was given 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, as well as taking part in rehabilitation activities and a Thinking Skills programme. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.