Three more allegations made against Cleveland PCC Steve Turner

The police watchdog has confirmed it is assessing whether to investigate three more referrals from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel regarding the commissioner Steve Turner.

Conservative PCC Mr Turner confirmed this in a social media post on Tuesday (14 December), where he said he is "confident" he will be cleared of the complaints - two from members of the public and one which is an allegation referring to his conduct.

His office says it is offering full co-operation to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesperson from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland said:

“We are aware of the referrals and offer our co-operation to the IOPC and the Panel as they make an assessment.

“Steve remains in post as Police and Crime Commissioner and will be publishing his Police and Crime Plan just after Christmas.”

It comes several weeks after it was confirmed the IOPC is investigating an allegation of a historical sexual offence - something he categorically denies. He was also investigated for another allegation but it was confirmed in November that no action would be taken.

In relation to the latest allegations, a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said, “Any indication a criminal offence may have been committed by a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) must be referred to the IOPC to determine whether the matter should be criminally investigated.

“As set out in legislation, we only investigate serious complaints or conduct matters, specifically those involving criminal allegations, involving PCCs and their deputies.

“We are assessing three referrals from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel to determine what further action may be required from us.”