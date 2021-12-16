'It's crazy': Middlesbrough's Duncan Watmore on Covid-19 outbreaks in football

Play video

Middlesbrough FC striker Duncan Watmore has been describing what life's like for footballers as concerns rise about the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

Professional football has been living with Covid-secure "bubbles" since mid-2020 and both the Premier League and the Football League have stepped up their safety measures and protocols over the past week.

Watmore, who's preparing for Boro's game at home to Championship promotion contenders AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, says players just take it one day, and one game, at a time.

But they've seen the spate of games that have been postponed over the past fortnight and they're aware the situation could get worse despite what Watmore describes as the club's close adherence to Covid guidelines.

"This club's always been very good with the Covid guidelines and I think it's dealt really well - the fans and all the players and staff have dealt really well with it in the last 12 months since I've been here," he said.

Asked whether concerns over fixture disruption are voiced in the dressing room, Watmore added: "I think we're aware of it, don't get me wrong. We don't have any idea what's going to happen - I don't think anyone does - so I'd be lying if I said we're not aware of that possibility.