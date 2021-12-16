A Newcastle business leader has called on the Government to provide financial support to companies affected by the new 'Plan B' Covid-19 restrictions.

Stephen Patterson, chief executive of Newcastle NE1 Ltd, which represents the interests of 1,400 local businesses, voiced "grave concerns" about the city centre's ability to bounce back if forced to endure a quiet winter.

He believes it is unfair to impose restrictions on industries still recovering from previous lockdowns without providing compensation.

"Businesses affected by the new Plan B rules are having to do a huge amount of work to comply with the new regulations and it is having a significant financial impact on the sector," Mr Patterson said.

"There are grave concerns looking ahead to spring next year which are traditionally the quietest trading months.

Restrictions without support are not fair or workable. Restrictions need to be balanced with support for businesses that are adversely affected. Stephen Patterson, Chief Executive of Newcastle NE1 Ltd

Plan B explained by ITV News Tyne Tees correspondent Gregg Easteal

Plan B restrictions see the expansion of face mask requirements, the return of work from home and, crucially for the night time economy, the introduction of Covid passports to access venues.

Meanwhile, as Covid cases continue to rise, England's chief medical officer has suggested people “prioritise what matters to them” and not to "mix with people you don't have to".

NE1 Ltd wants the Government to provide financial assistance similar to that offered earlier in the pandemic.

Mr Patterson calls on the Chancellor to "look at" business rate relief, VAT relief, and "grants for those hardest hit".