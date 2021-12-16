Play video

Wendy Shaw from Newbiggin in Northumberland

A woman from Northumberland who uses a wheelchair and is severely asthmatic says she's concerned people who are housebound and vulnerable won't be able to get a booster jab.

Wendy Shaw who lives in Newbiggin had been trying to get her Covid-19 booster jab since last month.

According to Ms Shaw, she was asked to go to Ashington for her appointment which was too far a distance to travel.

There are 300,000 housebound people waiting for their booster jab in the UK (16 December).

Why are housebound people being left behind? Ms Shaw

"You ring the doctor's surgery and they say you should be informed by letter or text. Don't come to us they said, we will come to you. So ringing the doctor's surgery is a waste of time. I dialled 119 and I was told they would put a complaint in but that would take two weeks."

I'm frightened for other people who have to come in here. My carer comes in nearly every day. If I pass something onto him, that's the way it transmits. I was afraid more for other people than for myself.

"I've been out once in two years. That was when social services organised special transport because it's coming up to Christmas. I'm going to have no food in the house so they organised transport to get me to Asda to fill an extra freezer up and to make sure I've got enough for Christmas. That's the one time I've been out."

Shaw eventually recieved her booster jab on Wednesday (15 December).

In recent days the North East and Yorkshire hit the 3 million booster milestone and health bosses say they are ramping up the vaccination programme.