A South Shields man caught on camera beating a dog with a mallet has been sentenced to 26 weeks in jail.

A concerned neighbour caught 25-year-old Jamie Graham attacking his dog. He was found guilty of two animal welfare offences.

Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard how Graham was spotted beating his female golden labrador-cross called Blue with a mallet in the backyard of his Westcott Road home on 8 October last year.

Newcastle Magistrates Court Credit: PA

Graham claimed he was punishing Blue for biting someone else.

But magistrates were told this was not supported by any complaint and was contrary to the dog's disposition.

He was handed a jail sentence, a lifetime ban on keeping all animals and ordered to pay £250 costs and a £128 victim surcharge when he appeared before the court on 1 December.

A resident who witnessed the attack and videoed the incident reported the matter to the RSPCA and Inspector Teri-Ann Fannon was sent to investigate.

Inspector Fannon was told that a concerned family member had been aware of the incident and had removed Blue from the address.

She visited Blue at this new address and said the dog appeared friendly and in good health. However, given the video, she wanted to take the pet for a veterinary examination, which was agreed to.

In the video the dog is seen to be trying to avoid the male, hiding behind a large white fridge and cowering in the corner of the garden. Inspector Teri-Ann Fannon, RSPCA

An independent veterinary expert who examined Blue said her skull was carefully palpated, with no fractures or depressions felt.

Blue was given pain relief and food and water and was kept in hospital overnight, before she was then released into the care of the RSPCA with a further six days of pain relief.

Graham was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and failing to ensure the needs of an animal were met under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Blue has since been signed over into RSPCA care.