Black Eye Friday: Emergency services urge caution ahead of typically rowdy night

Black Eye Friday, Frantic Friday, Mad Friday...

Whatever you call it, the last Friday night before Christmas is always a rowdy one for North East nightlife - a date in the diary dreaded by emergency service workers.

This year, Covid-hit ambulance staff are urging revellers to take care of themselves and others to ensure incident numbers do not become unmanageable.

"We’re under a lot of pressure at the present moment in time obviously with Covid," he told ITV News Tyne Tees.

So to add extra pressure with alcohol and other substances that people will take, that can add extra pressure to those crews. Paul Spraggon, North East Ambulance Service

While Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has assured the public they are not at risk of being overwhelmed, they too encourage caution.

"I can ensure the public they are safe, we will have sufficient resources," said firefighter Steve Thomas. "But if people are that little bit more vigilant, that will keep us well within our capacity."

Will Covid concerns calm things down?

Reports of Christmas party cancellations and reduced footfall have been widespread amid the recent rise of Covid cases driven partly by the Omicron variant.

So will Mad Friday be as mad as usual anyway?

To party or not to party? The people of Newcastle give varied responses.

North East hospitality is in dire need of a busy night. This week, the chief executive of Newcastle's largest business lobby said he has "grave concerns" for companies if forced to endure another quiet winter.

The Crown Posada in Newcastle city centre only reopened this week after refurbishment and successive lockdowns.

Andy Nicholson of the Crown Posada prepares for what he hopes will be a busy night.

While manager Andy Nicholson expects a quieter night than usual, he believes the party spirit will prevail.

"It will be quieter because I’ve heard tales of Christmas parties being cancelled across the city," he said. "But, on the other hand, it’s a Friday night in Newcastle.