Hartlepool United game called off after confirmed Covid cases

Hartlepool United's game against Colchester United has been postponed.

Pools were due to head to the JobServe Community Stadium in Essex tomorrow (18 December) to take on the League Two side that currently sit seven places below them at 20th in the table.

Today, the club confirmed the match would no longer be going ahead as planned as positive Covid cases had been confirmed at the club.

In a statement, Hartlepool United said:

"Our EFL League two fixture against Colchester United tomorrow has been postponed.

"The game has been postponed due to a breakout of positive COVID cases within our first-team squad.

"Full information on rescheduling the game will be released in due course."

It comes after multiple football league games have been cancelled in recent days due to the quick spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

In the region, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Harrogate are still set to play this weekend, while Newcastle's game against Liverpool went ahead on Thursday 16 December.