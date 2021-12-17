Meet the people trying to get Darlington booster-jabbed within three weeks

Play video

Video report by ITV Tyne Tees' Kris Jepson

An 'army' of volunteers and staff at the Mowden Park vaccination centre in Darlington face a daunting task:

Getting everyone in the area who wants one a booster jab within the next three weeks.

Although the large queues forming outside may make it seem as though things are not progressing fast enough, those involved in the process believe they have every chance of reaching their target.

They are currently vaccinating up to 1,500 people a day.

We introduce you to some of the people behind the vaccination drive and discuss why they felt compelled to get involved.

Deborah Harris, matron

Deborah Harris

"The challenge is getting everyone through in the three week deadline that we’ve been set.

"I think it is [realistic] because we’ve managed to get our appointments out - we’ve doubled, sometimes tripled our appointments.

"We’re full every day, we’re doing 1,200 - 1,500 a day here… so yeah, it is possible."

Paul Fazakerley, volunteer

Paul Fazakerley

"It’s basically giving something back isn’t it? Everyone wants to do something to help out.

"You do four hour shifts. What we’re doing is really assisting to be able to get through speedily and also to reduce any anxiety people may have."

Fiona Tate, volunteer

Fiona Tate

"I first came into volunteering because I wanted to use my skills. The skills that I’ve developed over my years of teaching, I could use here, you know: problem solving, questioning, support.

"And it’s obvious when you’ve followed people through the vaccination pods, they are so appreciative of what we’ve done.

"Give it a go. You get a real sense of satisfaction that you’ve actually achieved something.

Victoria Milner, vaccine recipient

Victoria Milner

"I feel more confident knowing I’ve had this booster.

"We should appreciate that they’ve done this for us. Without them, who would be here to give us our jabs?

"We can’t ask the doctors or nursers, they’ve all got their hands full, so thank you to the volunteers."