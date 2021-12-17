The Conservative Party has lost overall control of Northumberland County Council as the Liberal Democrats stole the Hexham East seat in a by-election last night (16 December).The seat went up for grabs when Cath Homer resigned in November, costing the Tories the majority control in the area.

Lib Dem, Suzanne Fairless-Aitken, stood against Stephen Ball of the Conservatives, Labours' Jonathan Wheeler and independent candidate Lee Williscroft Ferris.

Out of the 1,235 votes cast:

584 went to Suzanne Fairless-Aitken, Liberal Democrats

370 went to Stephen Ball, Conservatives

154 went to Jonathan Wheeler, Labour

127 went to Lee Williscroft-Ferris, Independent

The result means the Tories remain the single largest political group on the county council but no longer have an outright majority.

The result comes as the Tories lost to the Lib Dems in a North Shropshire by-election in a constituency the party has held for decades.

Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan overturned a 22,949 Conservative majority and won 17,957 votes - securing the seat and leaving the Conservative candidate trailing by 5,925 votes.