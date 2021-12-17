Tributes paid to Richmond mother who died in head-on A66 collision

Tributes have been paid to a mother who died following a head-on collision on the A66 on Thursday.

Mum-of-two Amy Purvis from Richmond, North Yorkshire was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries following the crash but passed away yesterday.

The driver of the other car, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near Rokeby - between Bowes and Greta Bridge.

Amy’s family have released a statement detailing their pride and their sorrow.

"Our beautiful Amy, who was so loved by everyone, passed away in hospital on Thursday 16 December following a collision on Tuesday evening," they said.

"Amy was a caring daughter, amazing sister, much-loved Auntie, loving partner to Steven and a wonderful mummy to her two precious girls.

"Anyone who has met Amy will testify that she always tried to help and make a difference to the lives of other people

"We are immeasurably proud that many of Amy’s organs will be used to save the lives of others," the statement continued.

"Our Christmas will be difficult this year but we take much comfort that because Amy was a registered organ donor, there are families who will receive phone calls this week to say that they have been found a donor match for life-changing surgery.

"Our family would like thank everyone who has worked so hard to look after Amy this week including Durham Constabulary. The ambulance and fire service and the amazing staff at James Cook University Hospital.

We will love Amy forever. Amy's family in a statement

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at around 10pm on a single carriageway stretch of road.

Amy was driving a Toyota Yaris eastbound along the A66 when it was struck by a Nissan X-Trail which, for reasons yet to be established, crossed the carriageway causing a head-on crash.

The identity of the driver of the Nissan is not being released by police at present. Neither vehicle was carrying any other passengers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it is asked to ring Durham Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit on 101.