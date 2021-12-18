A police force in the North East is calling on people to act responsibly and "know your limit" on Christmas nights out after it received more than 600 calls on 'Black Eye Friday'.

North Yorkshire Police has called on the public to drink following what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year.

Call handlers detailed incidents on social media in a 12-hour 'Tweetathon'. Among the calls were suspected drink driving and anti-social behaviour.

The force on Facebook said: "From a missing kebab; to a naked man at the scene of a car crash in Northallerton; to a caller concerned that he's in breach of his curfew as the wires to his tag box have been cut by his sister; and a couple having an intimate moment by some garages behind a Scarborough hotel it's certainly been an interesting one.

"But believe it or not, that was a fairly steady 12 hours compared to some, even with the flurry of 999 calls we got after midnight - 40 of them in fact."

Officers are now asking people to remain responsible if they are heading out this weekend to mark the start of the Christmas break.

Superintendent Jason Dickson said: "Everyone likes to get together and have fun over Christmas. But know your limits, don't drink to excess and most importantly know how you're going to get home."

Superintendent Jason Dickson

North Yorkshire Police also said on Facebook that officers would be out across the county this weekend keeping the public safe.